Eia given the option of serving via electronic home monitoring

A Crookston man was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail with the option of house arrest after the mistreatment of an animal that resulted in its death. Benjerman Robert Eia, 22, will also have four years of supervised probation for kicking a family member’s dog that he said urinated on his new shoes.

According to court documents, in November 2017, Eia was putting on his shoes and found out they were wet. After realizing that Ozzy, a Jack Russell Terrier-Chihuahua mix, had urinated on his shoes, Eia “went after” the dog.

Eia’s sister said she tried to grab the dog, but Benjerman spat in her face, threw a spray bottle at her and pushed her to the ground. Eia’s sister reportedly punched Eia in the face and Eia punched her back in the arm. Then, Eia allegedly kicked the dog.

Several hours later Ozzy died as a result of the abuse. Eia’s sister told officers that the dog was in good health before the incident.

Eia told police that his shoes cost $100 and that he worked hard to pay for them implying that he had the right to go after the dog, said the complaint.

Eia plead guilty in December 2017 to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge regarding the incident with his sister. He received a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail for the assault charge.