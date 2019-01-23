He’ll be director of plant services at RiverView Health

City of Crookston Building Official Matt Johnson led his final Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night; he’s resigned to become director of Plant Services at RiverView Health in Crookston.

Johnson’s last day for the City will be Feb. 1. He tells the Times that he and City Administrator Shannon Stassen, Fire Chief Tim Froeber and Public Works Director Pat Kelly are in the process of formulating a transition plan. Before a new building official is hired and on board, Johnson said it’s possible the City will have to contract with a licensed building official.

Johnson started with the City a little more than seven years ago, with a plan that he reach several steps until he was a licensed building official. He worked under since-retired Mike MacDonald early on, and earned his building official’s license in 2013. When MacDonald started phasing into retirement at the end of 2013, Johnson became the City zoning administrator.

At RiverView, Johnson will join his wife, Lisa, who is OB coordinator in the Inpatient Unit. They have four kids.