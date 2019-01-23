The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for an area that includes Crookston. It’s in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday.

The weather system is expected to bring very little if any new snow, but wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour will blow around the several inches of freshly fallen snow, creating potential white-out conditions, especially in open areas.

The system is also bringing in colder temperatures. Combined with the blizzard-level winds, it will create dangerously low wind chills.

The long-range forecast through Friday, Feb. 1 shows temperatures, even daytime highs, struggling to top zero.