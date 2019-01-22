There’s a lot of new snow to blow around, however, as winter storm watch is issued

Well, isn’t that how it goes? Forecasters predict that Crookston is going to receive a couple inches of snow, maybe up to five, on Monday and into early Tuesday, and Crookston ends up getting about double the anticipated amount. There wasn’t a lot of wind to speak of as the system moved through the area, but there’s plenty of fluffy, new white stuff on the ground.

Now, according to the National Weather Service, a second system is bearing down on the region, and when it comes to severe winter weather, it’s basically the opposite of Monday’s system.

The NWS has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, but the storm is expected to bring little or no new snow accumulation. There’s only a 20 percent chance of light snow Wednesday and into Thursday.

But once the south winds shift to the west and increase Wednesday afternoon, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour through the night and into early Thursday, things could get pretty nasty, considering all the new snow on the ground. It’s going to get much colder, too, with Wednesday’s high temperature of 20 to 25 degrees, dropping to a Thursday morning low of 15 to 20 below zero. Through the rest of the work week and weekend, temperatures, even daytime highs, aren’t expected to climb above zero. The Friday morning low is expected to approach 25 below.

As the system rolls through, the NWS says wind chills will reach dangerous levels, and visibility, especially in rural areas, will be extremely limited and possibly of a white-out nature.

It’s likely that as the next system gets closer, the NWS will either upgrade or downgrade its alert. It could become a winter storm warning or even a blizzard warning, or simply become a winter weather advisory.