Bryce and Andrea Stordahl, McIntosh are East Polk County’s representatives in the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership Program.

Alumni of the program from the county nominated them to take part in the program because of their involvement in their community.

Bryce manages a new construction company, Stordahl Construction. They are a general contractor focusing on concrete and carpentry, working in residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors. They typically staff 3-4 full time employees.

Andrea is the owner/operator of Minnesota Rust. Minnesota Rust is an antique and vintage design and décor shop in downtown McIntosh. They have been in business for over four years and in their current location for two months, after renovating the old McIntosh Bakery. They serve the local community as well as customers around the country.

During the program, Bryce and Andrea will be gathering with other rural leaders from 13 counties in the region over four sessions to gain insight on personal leadership styles, communication, rural issues, life balance, and facilitating effective meetings. Participants will spend time at the state capitol and visit with state legislators about issues affecting their communities.

A recent graduate of the Emerging Leadership Program said the following about the program:

“This has been the most beneficial training that I have ever attended. It has impacted all parts of my life, including how I have thought about some issues and new tools/techniques for more productive ways to deal with difficult situations. I find myself thinking and using these techniques every single day. And the connection to other participants has been so much fun. I have enjoyed getting to know them and learning about other communities. I will miss that.”

University of Minnesota Extension is the primary sponsor of the Emerging Leadership Program.

Additional financial support for the program comes from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Red River Valley Development Association, and from a variety of other sources including ag producer groups, electric cooperatives, community businesses, financial institutions and individuals in counties throughout northwest and west central Minnesota who contribute each year.

Bryce and Andrea will be honored for their commitment to leadership and their community at the Emerging Leadership Program’s annual recognition banquet on Saturday, March 30 in Crookston. Family and friends are invited to join program alumni at the event. Tickets can be ordered from the Extension Regional Office~Crookston by calling 218-281-8696 or 1-888-241-0781.