Public invited to attend and provide feedback on their transit experiences

The Northwest Regional Transportation Coordination Council (NWRTCC) will host a public transit meeting in Crookston on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. The public meeting will be held at the Tri-Valley Public Transportation facility at 1345 Fairfax Ave.

So, what is the NWRTCC?

The NWRTCC consists of stakeholders from each of the Northwest Regional Development Commission’s seven-county region. Counties include Kittson, Roseau, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Norman. The board is interested in transit mobility to increase service efficiencies and availability in each of the seven-county region.

The intent of the NWRTCC will be improving mobility for “transportation disadvantaged” older adults, individuals with disabilities, individuals with low income, and/or military veterans. The RTCC wants to improve transit coordination throughout the region using a mobility manager to coordinate rides and act as a travel trainer teaching people how to ride the buses.

The public is asked to come and learn more about the NWRTCC and provide feedback on their transit experiences.