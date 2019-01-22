Crookston couple will be spotlighted at March 30 banquet

Shane and Nicole Heldstab of Crookston are West Polk County’s representatives in the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership Program. Alumni of the program from the county nominated them to take part in the program because of their involvement in their community.

Nicole is a certified public accountant and shareholder at Brady, Martz and Associates. She works primarily with clients in the nonprofit and healthcare industries with audit, accounting, tax and consulting work. Shane is a career firefighter for the City of Crookston.

During the program, Shane and Nicole will be gathering with other rural leaders from 13 counties in the region over four sessions to gain insight on personal leadership styles, communication, rural issues, life balance, and facilitating effective meetings. Participants will spend time at the state capitol and visit with state legislators about issues affecting their communities.

A recent graduate of the Emerging Leadership Program said the following about the program:

“This has been the most beneficial training that I have ever attended. It has impacted all parts of my life, including how I have thought about some issues and new tools/techniques for more productive ways to deal with difficult situations. I find myself thinking and using these techniques every single day. And the connection to other participants has been so much fun. I have enjoyed getting to know them and learning about other communities. I will miss that.”

University of Minnesota Extension is the primary sponsor of the Emerging Leadership Program.

Additional financial support for the program comes from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Red River Valley Development Association, and from a variety of other sources including ag producer groups, electric cooperatives, community businesses, financial institutions and individuals in counties throughout northwest and west central Minnesota who contribute each year.

Shane and Nicole will be honored for their commitment to leadership and their community at the Emerging Leadership Program’s annual recognition banquet on Saturday, March 30 in Crookston. Family and friends are invited to join program alumni at the event. Tickets can be ordered from the Extension Regional Office in Crookston by calling 281-8696 or 888-241-0781.