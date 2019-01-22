He’s planning to meet with Tri-Valley, address city council

Crookston resident Xavier Davis is trying to raise awareness for more affordable transportation after Ampride Taxi announced their rate hike and he has been making his way around town collecting signatures from people who are also concerned.

Davis will be meeting with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. and hopes to address the matter in front of the City Council, too.

Davis made Crookston his home a few years ago while working during the beet harvest and, after being inspired by the Care and Share director and employees, he now wants everyone to understand the struggle of trying to make ends meet and how to get from Point A to Point B.

“We have a problem; what’s the solution?” Davis asked rhetorically when speaking with the Times. “If we work together, that’s the only way we will get through it.”

Davis hopes the February meeting with Tri-Valley will provide some insight into the possibility of having one or two overnight buses for people that need to get to and from work, and to the store if they need food or diapers.

As of Friday, Davis’ list had 144 signatures.

Besides the list that he carries, Davis has two other sheets sitting at RiverView Recovery and the Care and Share. He has collected signatures inside Hugo’s and Walmart, and will be posting at Tri-Valley’s Head Start building Tuesday.

“I like Crookston,” Davis added. “It’s a safe environment to raise a family and I’ve been blessed to meet so many different people.”