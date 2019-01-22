Win prizes, receive a commemorative beanie hat, and support scholarships during the 9th Annual Justin Knebel Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament to be held Saturday, Feb. 2. The tournament, which supports scholarships at the University of Minnesota Crookston, will be held at Zippel Bay Resort on Lake of the Woods, Williams, Minn. Tickets are available for $25 by contacting Derek Martin at 281-8436. Tickets are also available at Zippel Bay Resort, 6080 39th St. NW, Williams, Minn., 800-222-2537

Registration for Saturday’s fishing tournament, limited to the first 225 tickets, begins at 9 a.m. on the ice at the tournament site with fishing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hats are available with a ticket on the day of the tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the first person to catch a fish, along with prizes for the largest walleye, northern, sauger, perch and other species caught during the tournament. The registration fee includes road access fee.

All proceeds from the tournament support the Justin Knebel Memorial Scholarship Fund at the UMN Crookston. Following the tournament, there will be a social at the igloo on the ice. The Justin Knebel Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament corporate sponsors are Streiff Sporting Goods and Zippel Bay Resort.

Prizes are sponsored by Streiff Sporting Goods, Lake Country Chevrolet Buick, Probitas Promotions, and a number of other businesses in Northwest Minnesota support the tournament through the donations of prizes and monetary support.

For more information on the tournament, visit http://z.umn.edu/1brc.



Background

Justin Knebel, who played basketball for the U of M, Crookston Golden Eagles, grew up in Warroad, Minn., graduating from Warroad High School in 2001. A talented athlete, he lettered in basketball, cross country, and track. After graduation, he attended the University of Minnesota Crookston where he played basketball as a point guard for the Golden Eagles. He was the ultimate team player, working hard on the court and in class.

Besides his passion for playing basketball, Knebel loved the Warroad area and outdoor sports in Minnesota, making the ice fishing tournament an apt tribute to the memory of this outstanding student athlete. Visit www.umcrookston.edu/justinknebel for more.

Members of the planning committee for the event include Derek Martin, Stephanie Helgeson, and Rose Ulseth.