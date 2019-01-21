It’s highly likely that as you’re reading this it’s snowing outside in Crookston.

Forecasters say Crookston and the surrounding region is in line to get 3 to 5 inches of snow by Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off by around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Winds aren’t expected to be much of a factor during the snow event, but after a brief respite, temperature-wise, on Wednesday, it’s back into the deep-freeze. According to the forecast, through the weekend daytime high temperatures will struggle to reach zero.