Davidson, Uttermark and Kendig up for award

The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 168 candidates, and three of them teach in Crookston Public Schools. According to Education Minnesota, the candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor. The number of candidates this year is the third-most in the 55-year history of the award.

Up for the award from Crookston are Highland School teachers Kim Davidson and Erica Uttermark, and Crookston High School special education teacher Marita Kendig.

Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 5, at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name semifinalists and finalists.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Minnesota, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.