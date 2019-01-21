The public is invited to check out RiverView Adult Day Services’ (ADS) new location at an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 23. ADS recently moved to the Oak Court Community Room, 110 Sargent Street, Crookston.

Stop by the new location between 1 and 2:15 p.m. that afternoon to visit with clients and staff; check out recent projects completed by program participants; enjoy refreshments made by staff and clients; learn about program eligibility and ask any questions you have about the great services offered.

Four decades

and counting

In its 41 years of service, RiverView’s ADS has helped hundreds of individuals with everyday activities related to health and happiness.

While recent studies stress the importance of adult day services now and into the future, RiverView Health was ahead of the curve and understood the importance many years ago when RiverView’s ADS was implemented in 1977.

The basic purpose of the licensed program of supervision then and now is to support elderly or disabled individuals living in their own homes and participating in their family and community lives to the fullest extent possible.

The ADS services are designed to enhance emotional, spiritual, physical and mental health by offering activities, socialization, nutrition, exercises, medical monitoring, transportation and fun.

“Our services help participants maintain some social contact to prevent depression or regression,’’ said ADS Supervisor Linda Nephew, RN. “The services also help to maintain or improve participants’ physical conditions and that leads to more independence for the individual.’’

More than just Fun and Games

While ADS days are filled with fun activities like sing-a-longs, community outings, baking, special meals, tasting groups, games, arts and crafts, and a variety of other entertaining options, many health-related activities also take place.

Daily nutrition is a big part of the program, with participants enjoying a light breakfast, a well-balanced noon meal, and afternoon snack. Time for exercise is also scheduled every day.

The ADS team is also trained to care for clients with dementia and other disabilities.

Each individual has his/her own care plan in place to address all of their health needs. Other health-related activities include:

• Admit and monthly nurse health assessments

• Therapy baseline assessment upon admittance

• Ongoing therapy/rehab as physician orders

• Dietitian assessment

• Activities of daily living with assistance of staff: hair/skin/nails/toileting

• Transportation to medical appointments with ADS staff assistance

• Individual abuse prevention plans devised

RiverView’s ADS is licensed for 10 full-time individuals.

Many of the current ADS participants are part-time, leaving room for more participants to enroll.

The RiverView program is available Monday - Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

A van with a wheelchair lift provides transportation to and from homes in Crookston, or family members can drop their loved one off at the door with waiting staff.

If you or a family member is interested in the ADS program, stop by the open house or contact Nephew at 218-910-0001.