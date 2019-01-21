Anthony Hebert was the speaker for Crookston Rotary Club at a recent meeting, and he gave a very informational presentation about the North Country Food Bank that has successfully distributed food across the region for more than 35 years.

North Country’s Business model is simple: It uses food products from the food industry to feed the hungry. Its regional impact is profound, serving 21 counties in northwest and west central Minnesota and part of Grand Forks County.

It distributes quality surplus food and non-food products to over 220 charitable food programs across its vast coverage area, including soup kitchens, food shelves, homeless shelters, low-income individuals in need of assistance, senior community centers, after-school programs, domestic abuse programs, addiction treatment programs and many more.

North Country has outgrown is existing space and is planning for a new facility on Crookston’s north end.

Anyone interesting in supporting this effort can contact North Country Food Bank, Inc. at 424 North Broadway, Crookston Minnesota, 218-281-7356, or visit www.northcountryfoodband.org