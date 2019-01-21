Two board members opt out after one term; mayor is still trying to fill Cavalier’s former seat

As newly elected Crookston Mayor Guy Martin works through one of his initial duties – bringing a list of his proposed appointees to various boards and commissions for the city council to consider – he says it’ll likely be February before he’s able to fill out a revamped Crookston Park Board roster.

Martin has two new Park Board appointees poised to fill the terms of two members who finished their first term and are eligible for a second term, but both asked if they could opt out after their first terms. Kamille Wahlin said she’s too busy at work at the University of Minnesota Crookston, Martin said, and Chris Fee said he would serve a second term if Martin couldn’t find a replacement, but that he preferred to be replaced.

Martin has tapped Derek Martin (his nephew) and Mike LaFrance to fill the two seats, but is still looking for someone to succeed Don Cavalier. The chair of the Park Board was elected to the Ward 4 city council seat in November and subsequently resigned from the Park Board.

“I’m talking to people but they’re too busy,” Martin said, adding that he’s is no big rush because he wants to do it right. “I just don’t want to appoint names, I want people who are going to do a good job for the City.”



Other appointees

The mayor has appointed two others to different posts. Ryan Palm will serve on the Development Policy & Review Committee, and J.P. Knox will serve on the Airport Commission.