The 7th Annual Red River Valley Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. kicked off Monday with the Unity Walk that began at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center and ended at the Kiehle Building at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

This year’s MLK Jr. Day events are partnering with the Minnesota Humanities Council for the kick-off of the “We Are Water MN” exhibit at the Crookston campus.

The “celebration” continued in Kiehle Auditorium after the Unity Walk, with entertainment, activities and entertainment.