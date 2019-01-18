The Western Minnesota Regional Science Fair will take place on the campus of the University of Minnesota Crookston on Saturday, February 9, in the Wellness Center.

The public is invited to view the exhibits from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. in the Wellness Center, and an awards ceremony will take place beginning at 3 p.m. in Kiehle Auditorium, Kiehle Building. Parking is recommended in Lot G, and no parking permits will be required.

Minnesota Science Fairs are for youth in grades 4-12. Twenty-one projects will be selected to advance to the state competition and the winner at the regional level will compete in the international competition.

Exhibit set up will begin the day of the science fair at 8 a.m. with judging beginning at 9:30.

The Western Minnesota Region is one of the eight regions in Minnesota and includes the counties of Big Stone, Becker, Clay, Grant, Mahnomen, Norman, Ottertail, Polk, Traverse and Wilkin.

UMN Crookston Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs John Hoffman will be observing the Science Fair as well as saying a few words before the awards ceremony.

The Western Minnesota Regional Science Fair is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Crookston, Simplot, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, and more.

For additional information about the Western Minnesota Regional Science Fair, contact Associate Professor Tim Dudley at 218-281-8261 or visit the website for the science fair at www.umcrookston.edu/sciencefair.