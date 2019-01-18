It’ll be on campus until March 4, and several events are planned

“We Are Water MN,” a Minnesota traveling exhibit, will be on display from Jan. 21 to March 4 in the Kiehle Building on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. It features an array of informational and interactive displays such as how groundwater is used in Minnesota. It will provide numerous ways to engage with the exhibit and celebrate our connections to water. There is no charge for any of the events. They are open to the public, and parking is free.

A kick-off for the exhibition will take place on Monday in Kiehle Auditorium in conjunction with the 7th annual Red River Valley Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During the program will be remarks by Jennifer Tonko, program officer with the Minnesota Humanities Center, greetings by UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, student leaders, and elected officials.

Several special activities are planned around the Exhibit at the University of Minnesota Crookston including:

• Friday, Jan. 25 is the Visual Art Reception in Kiehle Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and an interpretive presentation takes place at 7 p.m. During the past few months, people from the region created these pieces on 12 x 12 inch canvas. The Northwest Regional Arts Council is supporting the art workshops and the reception.

• Tuesday, Feb. 5 is Family Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Bede Ballroom, Sargeant Student Center. Children, ages preschool to eighth grade are invited to enjoy a range of activities designed just for them around the topic of water with students, faculty, and staff from Early Childhood/Elementary Education and Agricultural Education.

• Thursday, Feb. 7 will feature an Agriculture Water Forum in Kiehle Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presentations include Minnesota Agriculture Water Quality Certification program, the science of vegetated buffers and movement of water in tile drainage systems. Lunch is provided.

The traveling exhibition was organized by the Minnesota Humanities Center, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society, and the Minnesota Departments of Health, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.