Times Report

Friday

Jan 18, 2019 at 9:49 AM


    The following local and area students have recently achieved academic milestones in higher education or earned various academic accolades in college:

    • Brita Fagerlund has been selected to the University of Jamestown’s Fall Dean’s List

    • Bailey Folkers has been selected to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean’s List

    • Megan Frisk, Isabel Rodriguez,  Alyssa Schultz, and Kyle Stegman have been selected to North Dakota State University Dean’s List.

    • Mathia Morlan has been added to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College President’s List

    • Jaeden Lizakowski has been selected to University of Minnesota Duluth Dean’s List

    • Emily Samuelson completed coursework to graduate from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a Bachelor of Arts.

    • Brooke Cain has completed the coursework to graduate from Bismarck State College with a Certificate in Process Plant Technology.

    • Katelyn Wagner, Registered Nursing, has been named to the NDSCS President’s Honor List.