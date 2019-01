The Crookston Youth Foundation’s “The Cove” youth center on South Broadway downtown was open for high school students Thursday evening.

The Cove will also be open from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, and for the same hours on Jan. 24-25.

As for volunteer supervisors are lined up and the schedule takes shape, The Cove’s hours are expected to expand.