Olson doesn’t want to hold two meetings each month for the sole purpose of holding two meetings a month

After an annual meeting schedule that has had them typically meeting on the second and fourth Monday of each month, the Crookston School Board, at the suggestion of Superintendent Jeremy Olson, starting in March is going to reduce its meeting schedule to only once a month, on the fourth Monday.

In making his recommendation, while adding he was open to continuing with the twice-per-month meeting schedule if that’s what the board wants, Olson said it’s all about efficiency, and staff using their time in the best and most productive fashion possible.

“I’ve been here seven months now, and from an efficiency standpoint, I want to focus on things we really need to discuss,” he said. “With the time commitment, I want to be efficient with our meeting structure.”

The board approved Olson’s recommendation on the same day they unveiled another meeting nuance also meant to make things more efficient: a consent agenda. Several resolutions relating to personnel and other mostly procedural matters were lumped into a consent agenda and approved with one vote. It’s the same thing the Crookston City Council does, and also like the council, if any board member wants an item removed from the consent agenda and added to the regular agenda for more discussion, the board member has that option, Olson stressed.

“The consent agenda speeds up our meetings, so we can handle more in one meeting (per month) versus two,” he said. “I want to make our meetings more active.”

The board will conduct its second January meeting on Jan. 28 and will also stick to its two scheduled meetings in February before the scaled-back schedule takes effect in March.

Olson said the second Monday of each month will remain open, schedule-wise, in case the board needs to hold a special meeting or conduct a working session.

“I want to not have two meetings a month just to have two meetings a month,” he said. “We need focus on accomplishing our goals as opposed to preparing for and holding two meetings a month.”

Board Chair Frank Fee said the reduced meeting schedule will also open the door to the board’s committees becoming more active.