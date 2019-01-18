I learned valuable lessons at the Times, and from Rowena Nelson, too

I will never forget my very first outing on the job. I was tasked with interviewing one of Crookston’s strongest women, 101-year old Rowena Nelson. She imparted wisdom that rings true far beyond our small town. When I asked her for her advice on how to live a happy life, she answered by saying that the most important thing you can do is to “always take care of your health and always do what you think is right.” For me, I know that accepting this independent study opportunity was the right thing to do and let me tell you why.

I first learned about this independent study opportunity from a friend who learned a lot from the experience and thought I might do the same. And boy were they correct. Working for such a credible source of news, entertainment, and joy in the community has been a valuable experience that has taught me what a practical career in journalism would entail.

However, It hasn't been without its challenges.

This internship has put my photography, inquiry, and, of course, writing skills to the test. From crime scenes to modern art, the photography aspect was an expected challenge. It was the part of the job that I had the least amount of experience in initially and I was nervous. But, coming out of this opportunity, I have grown in confidence when working with a camera. I cannot wait to continue to pursue this newfound passion for capturing life’s stories with a lens.

This experience has inspired me to look past the surface of this small town and uncover its big heart. Working with the Times has given me the chance to delve deeper into the real city of Crookston. I’ve lived here most of my life, but I didn’t realize just how lucky I have been.

After that, the stories just came naturally.

I have come to understand that journalism is much more than just reporting the news. It is about capturing the stories that beg to be told and the ones that people want to read. In the past five months, I have really come to understand what this means. My writing has evolved from that of a high-school student with a dream to someone equipped with some of the skills necessary to make that dream a reality. I still have a long way to go before that happens and I don’t know where my life will lead me, but at least I know the secret to a long and healthy life thanks to Rowena.

I am sad to report that I am leaving The Times to accept the position of Editor on the CHS Yearbook staff. This will be my final piece written for the Crookston Times, but it won’t be the last time you hear of me. I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of The Times and to all of you, loyal readers, for transforming my semester into an experience I will hold with me and cherish for the rest of my life.