Increase from $7 a ride to $15 is a ‘last effort’ to break even, board says

Ampride Taxi rates have increased as a “last effort” to establish a break-even point, said Crookston Fuel Company/Ampride’s board of directors in a statement Friday. Their standard rates have more than doubled from $7 a ride in city limits to $15 a ride with $1 per minute wait time.

“Ampride Taxi unfortunately has been an unprofitable part of our business due to vehicle upkeep and cost of liability insurance,” the statement read. “Rates were checked with our neighboring communities and we are in line with our prices for the demand of the taxi.”

The board had offered to sell the taxi portion of their business to local individuals who expressed interest in continuing taxi service in the community, but the individuals declined their offer.

Ampride Taxi still offers a senior discounted rate and they can be reached at (218) 281-2000.