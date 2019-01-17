It’s open Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 22

With the partial federal government shutdown continuing, the USDA announces that the department will call FSA loan officers and some county office employees back to work for three days to cash checks and do other activities related to USDA’s ability to issue IRS-1099s. Among the Minnesota FSA offices that will temporarily reopen is the West Polk FSA office in Crookston.

Employees will be in the reopened county offices on Thursday, Jan. 17, and Friday, Jan. 18, as well as Tuesday, Jan. 22. Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

These FSA employees will deposit checks and undertake the “incidental duty” of co-signing two-party checks received last year, and check the mail for checks received.

Employees will process loan pay outs and advances on existing loans.

USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey indicated that there will be no late charges accrued, nor delinquencies acted on while USDA is shut down.

Employees will also check on bankruptcy filings and update lien filings.

Producers can drop off applications for Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments or other programs as well as new loan applications, but they will not be processed at this point.

USDA also indicated to congressional Agriculture Committee leadership that they are continuing to work with the Office of Management and Budget regarding other actions or programs that are currently shut down, such as direct and guaranteed operating loan approvals and applications or work on implementing the new farm bill dairy provisions.

The West Polk FSA office is located at 528 Strander Ave. Two other FSA offices in the region that will also reopen for three days include offices in Warren and Thief River Falls.