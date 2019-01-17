Tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door

The Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT will once again present their Fashion Flash “Fun”draiser, themed “Attire to Inspire” at the Crookston National Guard Armory on Friday, Jan. 25.

Things kick off with a social hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. At 7, the fashion show begins on the runway stage. Local and area businesses will be displaying their “fashionable, chic merchandise and creative designs.”

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Villa business office, located inside The SUMMIT main entrance. Tickets can also be purchased at Montague’s Flower Shop, Erickson Embroidery/2nd St. Boutique, Wonderful Life Foods, and Rejuv Salon & Spa.