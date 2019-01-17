During the 2019 United Way of Crookston campaign, the Times is featuring a different United Way partner agency. Featured today is the Sunrise Center for Children and Families.

2018 was the first year Sunrise Center for Children and Families has applied for the United Way Grant.

Little over five years ago, the schoolagers had 22 raised garden beds located on the Mount St. Benedict property, but with new construction going on, we had to relocate our garden.

The temporary space we were given, we put some inexpensive raised beds for the school-agers to use to keep their garden growing.

Unfortunately, the deer found our beds and when they walked on them, the beds became cracked and splintered which posed a safety risk.

With the construction done on the property, we are able to move our garden to a prime location, but we need assistance with purchasing new raised garden beds.

The United Way grant helped us purchase two raised beds to add to our garden space.

Gardening with children show benefits of appreciating nature, along with positive social skills, healthy eating and nutritional knowledge that poses lifelong benefits.

Sunrise Center appreciates the financial assistance from United Way that helps benefit our program and children we serve.