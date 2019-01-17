Public performance is Jan. 21 leading up to subsections

Crookston High School’s next One-Act play, “Among Friends and Clutter,” leaves you wanting more. Plain and simple.

After the timed 35-ish minutes were up and the lights came back on, I found myself first thankful that my daughter sat through the entire thing without moving and then thinking, “Was this supposed to happen?” Was it supposed to be that short and were all those scenes supposed to leave you hanging on the edge of your seat? Apparently so.

“Among Friends and Clutter,” a book by Lindsay Price, presents a variety of characters experiencing relationships in life with family, friends, and love. The play explores what the characters imagine their lives will be like and then shows what they eventually become. There’s humor, success, failure, and a touch on more serious topics like divorce and mental health.

I counted twenty different scenes and they all flew by with the ever-evolving cast of students who are both familiar and strangers to the stage.

From elementary group projects to “friends forever”, to dating and marriage, to sibling rivalry and siblings taking care of their aging parents, to estranged relationships and even to the girl who felt she had no other options, this performance is another keeper.

Kudos to the CHS cast and crew, and to Director Beth Carlson!

Their public performance will be Monday, January 21 at 7 p.m. at CHS, plus SubSections for the region will be held Thursday, January 24 in the Auditorium coincidentally on national “Belly Laugh Day.”

Cast list for “Among Friends and Clutter”: Anna Huck, Gina Visness, Jessica Willits, Sarah Ryan, Logan Johnson, Blaine Asman, George French, Damian Hodgson, Justin Pietruszewski, Cyle Keim, Elysa Christensen, Eliza Meyer, Victoria Proulx, Nekeisha Watkins, Linnea French, and Janae Luckow. Crew members are: Sophia Rezac (lights), Phyllis Hagen, Heather Visness (Assistant to the Director) and Director Beth Carlson.