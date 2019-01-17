For now, it’ll be open to students 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25

The Cove, the youth center launched as part of the Crookston Youth Foundation that got started in March of 2017, is open for business, meaning high school students looking for a “safe, secure and substance-free” place featuring a “variety of games and activities” are welcome and encouraged to stop by.

Located in the former This is Sew Broadway location at 113 South Broadway will be open Thursday, Jan. 17 and Friday, Jan. 17-18, and also Thursday and Friday, Jan. 24-25 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day.

Tom Amiot, whose contribution of seed money is responsible for getting the CYF and The Cove launched, provided an update on CYF and The Cove to the Times.

“It may have taken us a while, longer than we thought, to get things up and running, but it’s starting to happen,” he said. “I really want to stress the support from the City and the community. It’s just been awesome, really awesome.”

The Cove’s open hours of operation are limited right now, but that’s due to continued efforts to grow the volunteer base necessary to staff the youth center and provide supervision. The volunteer pool has grown significantly of late, Amiot said, and now it’s mostly a matter of scheduling and logistics.

Some other things people should know:

• The adult volunteers will be vetted before they are cleared to provide supervision at The Cove. Adults looking to volunteer or make a donation are welcome to do so, but if they stop by The Cove they will not be allowed past the entrance while the youth center is open to students until they have been properly vetted.

• Students who visit The Cove for the first time will be asked to complete a student registration form that will require a parent or guardian signature before the student is able to return to the youth center for subsequent visits.

• Much of CYF’s mission and vision is based on the “n.Vision” approach. It’s a career-planning process that involves matching students with mentors and experienced business leaders who will give them firsthand knowledge in careers students are interested in pursuing. Amiot said one student and mentor have been matched up so far, and four more are in the works.

• In addition to the adult advisory board, CYF has a nine-member youth advisory board, and the youth board has led the process of laying out and designing The Cove, a process that is ongoing at this stage.

• Since the beginning, CYF leaders have said a coffee and snack operation would be opened to provide CYF and The Cove with ongoing financial support. Word was several months ago that the business would be called The Seed. Early on, the coffee and snack operation was to be located in the same spot as the youth center, but then the strategy shifted to locating it elsewhere. Amiot said the goal is still to make that a reality somewhere downtown. “We are excited about pursuing the type of café we have in mind, but are not ready to share those details,” he said.

• The main focus right now is on continuing to add to The Cove, in the form of lighting, exterior signage, equipment for the recording studio, and more.

• CYF leaders have a “wish list” of items they have yet to obtain. Donations to CYF, Amiot noted, will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

• As hours expand as anticipated at The Cove, special programs will be scheduled that students have requested, Amiot said, including some that will be hosted by members of the community.

• CYF has a three-year lease at the building housing The Cove.