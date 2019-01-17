Here’s what you need to know, and here’s what you need to do

The following American Legion Auxiliary scholarship applications are now available at the Crookston High School Guidance Office or Margee Keller, local Scholarship Chairperson. Area school students eligible for some also. See deadlines below:

• Local Auxiliary Scholarship – Deadline March 10, 2019

• Dept of MN Scholarship – Deadline March 5, 2019

• Past Presidents Parley Health Care Scholarship – Deadline March 15, 2019

• Scholarship for Non-Traditional Student – Deadline March 1, 2019

• Children of Warriors National President Scholarship - Deadline March 1,2019

• Spirit of Youth Scholarship for Juniors – Deadline March 1, 2019

For those requiring signatures of the local president – please contact Sharon Lanctot at 218-289-7358.

These scholarships are being offered by the national, state and local level of the Crookston American Legion Auxiliary. Should you have any questions, please contact Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or margeekeller@hotmail.com.



Two girls sponsored to attend Girls State

The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 73rd Annual Minnesota Girls State Session at Bethel University, St Paul from June 9-15, 2019. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All Fees are paid. No cost to you personally.

If you are interested or would like more information please contact the Crookston High School Guidance office or the American Legion Girls State Chairperson Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or email her at margeekeller@hotmail.com.

The deadline to apply for 2019 Girls State is March 20, 2019.