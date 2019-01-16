Check from June Erickson estate left in large Christmas Kettle at Al and Laura’s Foods in Fertile

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is the Polk County Salvation Army’s most vital fundraiser, accounting for nearly 75 percent of its annual fundraising totals. It is vital, says the Salvation Army’s Margee Keller explains, because the charitable organization depends on this support to fund year-round programs.

During many campaigns, the public hears of other kettle-ringers receiving a “Golden Coin” in their kettle and, this year, Keller says, the Polk County Salvation Army has a special “angel” to thank for her $45,000 contribution.

The donation was placed in the large kettle at Al and Laura’s Foods in Fertile. The kettles there are manned by the Fertile Lions and community volunteers.

The large check was received from the June Erickson estate. She taught for many years in the Mentor and Fertile school districts. Her last position was as the elementary principal in Fertile. The money will be spread over several years and will stay in the county, Keller says.

Erickson passed away at the age of 94 on July 4, 2018.

It is only with generous support from the community that the Salvation Army can continue to offer assistance for fire victims, visitations to nursing homes, food certificates for those in need, the homeless, gas for emergency travel, toys to less fortunate children, and back-to-school supplies, Keller says.