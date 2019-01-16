Warroad and Halstad awarded grants through new ‘Communities Thrive’ initiative

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) has selected two northwest Minnesota cities to receive grant funding and other supportive services through their new Communities Thrive program, and, despite putting forth a proposal and a presentation, Crookston is not one of the two funded initiatives.

Warroad and Halstad were selected through an intensive application and site visit process. These communities will be eligible to receive grant funding up to $100,000 over two years. Low-interest loans are also available to support projects that enhance the community’s quality of life or create opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The Communities Thrive Program builds on the strength and diversity of our region. This grant and loan program is focused on community building, place making, and showcasing the variety of amenities that make northwest Minnesota a great place to live, work and play.

A large committee gathered at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s headquarters in Crookston in September to brainstorm at on ways to put forth the best possible Communities Thrive proposal, and a smaller group fine-tuned the local proposal in the ensuing weeks before NMF officials made a site visit and listened to the Crookston presentation.

The funded communities will be evaluating their current community assets, things like recreation, leisure, retail, services, housing, public arts, restaurants, coffee shops, and community identity and connectedness. Once they identify current strengths and areas of improvement, they may use a combination of grants and loans to achieve their goals.

“We are excited to work with these communities and make a greater impact for their residents,” said Nate Dorr, NMF senior program officer. “After two years of dedicated focus for these cities, we plan on opening the program up again and replicate these efforts for more communities.”