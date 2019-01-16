Compared to rates in other cities in the region, Kelly and Stassen say Crookston property owners are still getting a bargain

Starting this year, if you live on Crookston street that gets reconstructed, you’re going to pay a little more for your share of the cost than other property owners have paid in recent years.

The Crookston City Council’s Ways and Means Committee this week approved a recommendation from Public Works Director Pat Kelly and City Administrator Shannon Stassen to increase the per-front foot assessment rate by $5, from $35 to $40. It’s been several years since the City has increased the rate, Kelly noted.

Doing the math on a couple recent reconstruction projects, Kelly said he noticed that the cost share paid for by impacted property owners was starting to drop below 20 percent of the total cost. By upping the assessment rate to $40 per front foot, the property owners’ share will get back to the 20 percent range, he explained.

Stassen noted that, compared to other cities in the region, Crookston’s street reconstruction assessment rate is still “very competitive.” In his meeting memo to the council, Stassen mentioned two similar cities in the region assess impacted property owners for street reconstructions at 60 and 80 percent rates.

“It’s still a bargain (in Crookston),” Kelly added.

Especially compared to many years ago. Back then, the City’s financing model for street reconstruction projects was radically different than it is now, with property owners on reconstructed streets paying a much higher share of project costs. When especially expensive reconstruction projects on Marshall Street on the south end and Locken Boulevard on the north end especially riled up impacted property owners, Kelly and the council at that time scrapped the street reconstruction model in favor of a structure that drastically reduced the costs assessed to property owners. Since that time, mostly due to the rising costs of materials and equipment, the council has approved a couple of small increases in the per front foot assessment rate.

“I think this is a fair rate,” Ward 5 Council Member Dale Stainbrook noted. “I think it’s still a fair price to attract development.”

If there was any hesitation, it had to do with the planned extensions of Fir and Spruce lanes this summer in Crookston’s northeast corner as part of the next phase of developer Bob Herkenhoff’s Nature View Estates and his new partnership with the Northwest Minnesota Housing Cooperative. Both extended streets will terminate in cul de sacs, with space for six new homes in each. When that deal was put together, the assumption was that property owners would be assessed at a $35 per front foot rate, not $40. But the increase doesn’t appear to be a deal-breaker, Kelly said.

“I spoke to Bob and her said $40 is still a heck of a deal, and it is,” he added.