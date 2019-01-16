Effort will involve the community, and cost the district around $6,500

Engaging the community, staff and other stakeholders in the process, the Crookston School Board and Superintendent Jeremy Olson are poised to embark on a strategic planning effort, and they’re going to get some assistance from a consultant.

The board this week agreed to spend approximately $6,500 to contract with Big River Group, LLC of St. Cloud, a firm that Olson said he has worked with in previous career stops, but not specifically on a strategic planning initiative.

Olson, who has stressed since he started in Crookston around seven months ago the importance of long-range planning and the need for a strategic vision to serve as a guide going forward, said the process is important enough for the board to seek some outside expertise.

“We’re looking at creating a vision for the district, for where we’re heading, our destination, and we need a strategic plan to get there,” Olson explained.

Working with Bruce Miles at Big River Group, the process will include email survey links sent to board members, district administrators, staff, community members, and possibly students. There will also be training sessions for those who will help lead the planning process, and sessions/forums with staff and the community.

The resulting outcomes, according to the contract with Big River Group, will include:

• The completion of an “Outcome Diagnosis” (past successes and history)

• Refine/develop new vision

• Identify organizational priorities

• Develop benchmarks for new priorities

• Identify roles and responsibilities for next steps

• Optional: Identify core values for district

• Evaluate the planning sessions

Olson said when talks initially commenced with Big River Group, the contract price was closer to the $12,000 range, but he said he was able to “scale it down as much as possible” so the cost could be more palatable for board members. He said a strategic planning process would be undertaken with or without a consultant’s assistance, but added that he thinks the process and outcomes will be better with the help of an expert in the field.

“It’s about getting someone beside us to keep us going,” Olson said. “…I really feel like we need them. Five years down the road, we’re going to have wanted to have done this right.”

Olson said he was able to whittle the cost by having the district take on some of the work during the strategic planning initiative. “It’s a good mesh between doing it ourselves and having some facilitation,” he added.

Olson said he’s checked with other districts who have worked with Big River Group on strategic planning and received positive feedback.

“I believe in Miles’ process toward the product, rather than having it just be a fun experience,” Olson added. “This is our road map for how we get to our destination, shaped by community and staff input.”