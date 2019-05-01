Local events and meetings for the day.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

AA: Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 125 N 3rd St, Montevideo and Sundays open meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo.

AL-ANON: Thursdays at 8 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 222 N 5th St, Montevideo.

Cooties: First Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the VFW, 570 S 1st St, Montevideo.

Montevideo Snowmobile Club: First Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Snowmobile Club House, 316 Smith Ave, Montevideo.

NA: Every Thursday at The House (corner of Benson Rd. & Ashmore Ave.) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to all who struggle with any type of addiction. John Enstad at (320) 296-1326.

Scenic Valley Cruisers Car Club: All car enthusiasts welcome! Meeting at 5 p.m. at Runnings, 2202 Hwy 7, Montevideo, leave at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. No membership needed to participate. Schedule is subject to change. TBA

Toastmasters speaking club: Thursdays from 12 - 1 p.m., upstairs in the Willmar Public Library, 410 SW 5th St, Willmar. Easy to follow instruction learning to be comfortable speaking before others as in seeking employment. All are welcome, all ages, come visit.

TOPS: Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Montevideo Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo. For information call (320) 769-4439.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.