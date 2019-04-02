Local events and meetings for the day.

Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

HIV: Living Positive Support Group at Woodland Centers, 1125 SE 6th St., Willmar. First and third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Call 1-800-992-1716.

MOPS (Mothers of Pre-schoolers): Meets (Third Week Sept. - 1st Week in May ) the first and third Wednesdays of the month, Salem Lutheran Church, 631 North 7th Street, in Montevideo; 9:15-11:30 a.m.; Contact 320-269-7624 for more info. Starts September 18, Registration 9-9:15 a.m.

TOPS: Wednesday mornings 8:30 a.m. at the Montevideo Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo. (320) 269-5194 for info.

Western Minnesota Shrine Club: First Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.