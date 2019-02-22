It can be a challenge to keep track of what’s happening in the world of politics. To get you up to speed on the latest news and happenings of the U.S. political landscape, here are a few podcasts to listen to.

The Weeds

Produced by news and opinion website Vox, The Weeds features host Matthew Yglesias, who is joined by Ezra Klein, Sarah Kliff, Dara Lind, Jane Coaston and other Vox contributors, discussing the complex world of American politics. On Tuesdays and Fridays each week, the group digs into the weeds of health care, immigration, housing and other important issues. Recent episodes include: "Collusion and the Mueller endgame," "Emergency Weeds" and "What’s the best way to help the poor?"

Find it: https://www.vox.com/the-weeds

NPR Politics Podcast

National Public Radio’s Politics Podcast lets listeners follow the latest in political news and issues with NPR’s political reporters. Host Scott Detrow discusses weekly roundups and quick takes on the political news of the day. From the latest scandals to the latest election polls, the Politics Podcast will keep you up to date on the ever-changing political landscape. Recent episodes include: "2020 Update: Bernie Sanders Launches Presidential Campaign," "Trump Declares National Emergency To Help Fund Southern Border Wall" and "Lawmakers Reach Deal On Border Security, But Trump Says He Isn’t Happy."

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510310/npr-politics-podcast

Pod Save America

Covering the political news of the moment, co-hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor offer in-depth analysis along with guests who are close to the week’s stories. The hosts are also joined by journalists, politicians, comedians and activists for freewheeling conversations. Recent episodes include: "Let a thousand obstructions bloom," "Donald Trump’s coffee man" and "Dan’s imaginary SuperPAC."

Find it: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/pod-save-america/

The Skepticrat

Eli Bosnick and Noah Lugeons look into the latest news and stories in the world of politics in a funny and informative manner. Discussing topics such as legislation, world leader summits and the behavior of politicians, Skepticrat aims to cover politics from the far center. Recent episodes include: "Art of the Green New Deal," "Black Face the Nation" and "Chuck a l’Orange."

Find it: https://apple.co/2TeERpH