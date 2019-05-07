If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Rider’s Taco Bar: Stop in on Thurs., May 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. for Taco bar at Montevideo American Legion Post 59 located at 613 Legion Dr., Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-8988.

2 Steak & Shrimp: The VFW Post 380 is having steak and shrimp and $1 taps located at Southtown plaza, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-5720.



3 Mother’s Day Buffet: Mothers day buffet at the River’s Family Restaurant on Sun., May 12 from 10:30 a.m. until gone. Includes ham, meatballs, broasted chicken, mashed potatos, gravy, corn and sides, desserts and salad bar. Located at West Highway 212, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-8662.