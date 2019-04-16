If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

1 Steak & Shrimp: Stop in for Steak and Shrimp along with a DJ and $1.00 taps on Fri., April 19 at the VFW Post 380 located in the Southtown Plaza, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-5720.

2 Good Friday Pollock: From 11 a.m. until gone stop in at the Cenex Travel Plaza Fri., April 19 for Good Friday Pollock, mashed potatoes and corn located at 605 Highway 212, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-5574.



3 Easter Buffet: Stop in on Sun., April 21 for the Easter Buffet at 10:30 a.m. until gone at The River’s Family Restaurant. Featuring ham, meatballs, broasted chicken, and more. Adults $15.99, Kids $6.99 and Seniors $10.99. Located on West Highway 212, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-8662.