If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Let’s Go Fishing Spaghetti Supper: Thurs., April 4th from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Montevideo American Legion Post 59. 613 Legion Drive, Monte­video. Adults $7 and children 12 and under $4.

2 Walleye Special: Stop in from 11 to 1 p.m. Fri., April 5 at the Travel Plaza located at 605 Hwy 212, Montevideo for walleye, mashed potatoes, cole­slaw and corn on the cob. For more information call 320-269-5574.



3 VFW Spring Craft Fair: Looking for quilting, decorations, candles, jewelry, purses and lots more items. Stop in at the VFW Post 380 located in the Southtown Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions contact Sandy Killian at 612- 269-8190.