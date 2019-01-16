Nick Garmen scored 27 which puts him 12 shy of 1,000 career points.

CROOKSTON - The Pirates’ offense struggled to find their rhythm in the first half. Crookston found themselves trailing by seven with 5:19 to play, played perhaps their best five minute stretch of basketball this season to follow and ended the game on a 20-2 run to beat the Park Rapids Panthers 55-44.

“This is a big win coming off a couple, tough losses,” Caden Osborn (Jr. C) said. “A couple games we should’ve won. Coming back here and showing what we can do as a team all in one night is amazing. This is a big momentum shift, and I have a feeling we’re going to get a couple more wins in the future."

Ty Karger (Sr. F) knocked down a three-pointer to increase the Panthers’ lead to 42-35, and Park Rapids had the Pirates on the ropes. Crookston (4-7) first responded with an 11-0 run, the Panthers (4-7) sprinkled in a pair of free throws, but the Pirates retaliated with seven free throws in a row to issue the dagger.



Nick Garmen’s (Sr. F) 27 points topped the Pirate stat sheet and put the senior 12 points away from 1,000 in his career. Caden Osborn (Jr. C) added 14, Jack Garmen (Fr. F) scored eight and Walker Winjum (Jr. G), Josh Bernia (Jr. G) and Brady Butt (Jr. F) each contributed two.



Gabriel Bagstad (Sr. G) carried the Panthers with 26 of their 44 points.



The Garmen brothers each knocked down two treys in the first frame which equaled half of the Pirates’ points before the intermission. Nick Garmen scored an additional four more, Osborn notched six and Bernia recorded his lone bucket.

“[Park Rapids] plays their 3-2 zone, and we were struggling attacking it,” Pirates Head Coach Greg Garmen said. “We just couldn’t find Caden like we wanted to inside. We were getting trapped in the corners and not being aggressive.”

Fouls plagued the Pirates in the opening half with Winjum, Butt and Nick Garmen each on the bench near the end of the half with two fouls apiece.



Nicholas Michelson (Fr. C) made a basket, and Jeffery Haas (Jr. F) and Preston Renneberg (Sr. C) combined for three free throws in half number one. The rest of the Panthers’ 22 points belonged to Bagstad who equaled 14 before halftime and Park Rapids trailed 24-22.



Park Rapids eventually overtook the lead 34-32 in the second half and extended it to a 37-32 advantage. The Panthers completed their 8-3 run with Karger’s three and led 42-35.



Osborn cut into the deficit with a basket and Nick Garmen drained a three-pointer to make it a two-point game.

Crookston’s next offensive possession began with an Osborn rebound which he proceeded to nearly threw out of bounds in an attempt to pass. Nick Garmen raced to the sideline to save the errant throw, eventually ended up with the ball and tied the game at 42-42 with four minutes to play.

“Going into the second half, we were told to get the ball inside, get some of their big guys in foul trouble and good things will follow,” Osborn said. “At first, we ended up with a couple loose ball turnovers, but after we got the ball inside, we ended up scoring more on the outside.”



The Pirates drew fouls on their next two possessions which Nick Garmen and Osborn used to make four straight free throws and go ahead 46-42



Renneberg cut the lead in half with a pair of points from the charity stripe, but Osborn earned them right back with a basket under the rim. Jack Garmen, Osborn and Nick Garmen continued the run with seven consecutive free throws to put an exclamation point on a 20-2 run and a 55-44 victory.

“Our 1-3-1 bothered [Park Rapids] a little bit,” Greg Garmen said. “They had a number of turnovers and we capitalized down the stretch on them. We hit free throws, and we played a cleaner second half than the first. We had three starters on the bench with two fouls each. But Caden has been keeping his fouls under control, and that’s been huge for us.”



Crookston next heads to Wadena-Deer Creek for a matchup on Friday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

