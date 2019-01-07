Last Thursday (Dec. 27), the Thunder Hawks girls basketball team was supposed to host the Montevideo tournament, but Mother Nature had other ideas when she sent snow to Minnesota.

Last Thursday (Dec. 27), the Thunder Hawks girls basketball team was supposed to host the Montevideo tournament, but Mother Nature had other ideas when she sent snow to Minnesota.

On Friday afternoon, the girls did manage to get a game in with the Central Minnesota Christian Bluejays. Monte held on for the win in a closely contested ball game, 58-56.

The Hawks jumped out to a good start in the first half, and went into the locker room with a 29-21 lead at the half.

CMC fought hard in the second half, outscoring Monte 35-29 and nearly pulling off a come-from-behind win.

Avery Koenen led the Thunder Hawks in scoring with 14, and Tenley Epema nailed three three-pointers on her way to an 11 point game. Sydney Zindel pulled down 7 boards to pace the Hawks in rebounds.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!