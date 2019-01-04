The Pirates fall to 2-11-1.

Shots on goal heavily favored Crookston, but somehow, the Pirates held a 1-0 lead over the Devils Lake Firebirds with less than a minute to play. Devils Lake (6-5) evened the score with 21 seconds to play and eventually won in overtime for a 2-1 victory over the Pirates (2-11-1).

“I don’t think shots were indicative of play,” Head Coach Tim Moe said. “We had a lot of zone time and we were fine the first period. Second period, we got in penalty trouble and in the third period, they got desperate for a goal and got it in the last seconds.”

Crookston scored quickly when Nora Peterson (So. F) broke loose, skated across the ice and beat Molly Black (So. G) for a 1-0 lead 1:59 into the game.

For the next 48:38, neither team could score. Grace Koshney tallied 38 saves including overtime for the Pirates and Black stopped 14 of the 15 she faced. Koshney has recorded at least 30 saves in nine games this season.

The Pirates committed three penalties in the second period, but held the Firebirds in check. Each team finished with five penalties.

Devils Lake outshot Crookston 12-7 in the first period and 15-3 in the second period, but still found themselves behind 1-0.

Finally, with 21 seconds to play, Devils Lake pulled Black for an extra skater and Kaylie Klemestrud (Jr. F) tied the game at 1-1 assisted by Elle Black (Jr. F).

“[Devils Lake] pulled the goalie and they had an extra kid we couldn’t account for and they were able to beat Grace,” Moe said. “Grace played fantastic again and she kept us in it especially in the second period when we were in penalty trouble.”

Crookston possessed two chances to win it in over time with a one-on-one opportunity and near-goal off a ricochet.

Five minutes into the extra frame, Vivianna Kraft (Fr. D) scored after a scrum in front of the net to win it by a final of 2-1. Abbey Reule (8th Grade F) received credit for the assist.

For the Pirates, the defeat extends their losing streak to eight. The last three losses have come by one goal with two of them in overtime.

“We had a chance yesterday,” Moe said. “We’re close. We just need to keep getting experience. One or two kids will make difference in that game, but we’re missing a few. We just don’t have the depth to cover injuries.”

The Pirates stay on the road for a matchup against Thief River Falls on Monday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

