The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s and women’s basketball programs will host their Alumni Game Sat., Feb. 9.

Minnesota Crookston will welcome back alumni from all eras of the university as the Golden Eagles take on Concordia University-St. Paul at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Alumni will be honored at half-time of the women’s and men’s basketball games. In addition, a post-game social will be held at the Crookston Inn and Convention Center.

A formal invitation will be sent out to basketball alumni in January. We look forward to welcoming back all basketball alumni for a great day Feb. 9.