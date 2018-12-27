MITE WHITE



Might White played a very good game Saturday against Bagley and lost 13-7. Scoring this week for the White were Jacob Biermaier (3), Rowan Benoit (2) and Bladen Melsa (2). Tucker Lubinski was the goalie and had a good game and made some great saves.



Player of the Week - Bladen Melsa: Bladen had a strong week in practice and played some very good defense during the game. His back checking was great and he did a good job covering up in front of the net. Obviously his offense was greatly appreciated during the game as well.



MITE BLUE



This weekend, the Mite Blue played an exciting game against Bagley. Most of the game was close, but Bagley got the wining goal with just a few minutes left in the game with the final score 7-6. The boys played a great game, worked hard and kept their feet moving. They also did a better job at playing their positions. Colin Trudeau made some great saves and kept the crowd cheering. A few of the boys even helped Colin out by blocking some shots, which was great to see at this age group. Scoring for Crookston were Davin Janek (2), Blair Johnson, Keegan Lessard (2) and Brayden Wahl.



Player of the Week - Keegan Lessard: Keegan has been working hard in practice and has really been improving. He consistently is skating hard both offense and defense. His hard work paid off this week with two goals in one shift.



8U



They had our first official pond hockey game against RLF 8U. The girls all had a blast. There was a lot of up and down and digging pucks out of snowbanks. Rilynn Aubol was in the net with many blocks and saves. She put in a great effort.

It was a great turnout and thanks to RLF for bringing the team to Crookston. Thanks to everyone who made the third annual pond hockey a success. It gets better every year.



Player of the Week - Rilynn Aubol



SQUIRT B



The Squirt B team had one game this past week on Saturday against Bagley. They had a tough game with Hudson Rick and Cam Duncan scoring their two goals, both unassisted. It ended with a 15-2 score.



Player of the Week - Gavin Willis: As a first year player, Gavin continues to get better on his skates, is gaining confidence and always works hard.



10U



The 10U girls hosted two home games over the weekend. The first, on Friday against the Thief River Falls 10U. It was Adelia Weiland’s first game in net. It was a nail biter of a game that ended in a 4-3 win for the Pirates. Scoring for Crookston were Emma LaPlante (2) and Ava Martin (2). Adelia had eight saves in her first game.

Saturday’s game was a much tougher one. They took on Warroad, who had a few good skaters that dominated Warroad’s play. Crookston scored one goal on a breakaway by Emma LaPlante and the Pirates had a handful of other scoring opportunities during the game. The game ended in a 13-1 loss, and Adelia Weiland had 24 saves that game.

The weekend highlight was when most of the team partook in the outdoor skate on Aunt Polly’s Slough on Sunday. Many hours, five-plus in some cases, were spent skating, sledding, warming up by the fires, eating burgers and hot dogs hot off the grill and enjoying the day with their teammates, friends and families. This next weekend, the 10U team hosts a couple games at home. Two games against Roseau 10UB on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.



Player of the Week - Ava Martin: She is a very coachable kid with a great attitude on and off the bench. She worked very hard during Saturday’s game, and her efforts were rewarded with two goals.



PEEWEE A



This weekend, the Peewee A team lost to Thief River Falls 6-2 Saturday morning. They also lost to Lake of the Woods 4-3 in overtime and Bemidji 9-0.



Player of the Week - Teagen Lubinski: Teagen is a versatile player who can and will play any position asked of him. Teagen also sees the ice well and does a great job anticipating game situations.



PEEWEE B



The PeeWee’s only had one game this weekend and lost 11-5 at home against Bagley.



Player of the Week - Blake Melsa: Blake has really adapted well to learning a new position. Each game, he gets a little better. Blake is a great leader in the locker room and is always there to pick up his teammates. Blake has come a long way since he joined hockey last November and with all the extra ice, the improvements will continue to be noticeable.



12U



The 12U girls traveled north on Saturday to play two tough district games. First up was Roseau. The 12U girls struggled in the first period and could not find the back of the net trailing 4-0. A quick ice resurface to start the second period, and the girls came out with more hustle scoring two goals. The 12U scored two more goals in the third, but the hustle and hard work could not make up for the sluggish first period. The 12U lost 6-4. Scoring for Crookston were Addie Fee (2), Ashlyn Bailey and Reese Swanson. Assisting for Crookston were Cassie Solheim and Maddie Harbott.

Later Saturday afternoon, the 12U girls played a back-and-forth, exciting game against Warroad ending in a 5-4 win. All the girls worked very hard and passed the puck well. Scoring for Crookston were Reese Swanson (2), Maddie Harbott, Coral Brekken and Addie Fee. Assisting for Crookston were Cassie Solheim, Addie Fee and Reese Swanson.



Player of the Week - Coral Brekken: Coral has been working hard this year in practices and games. She is using her speed and size to make her presence known on the ice.



BANTAM



The Crookston Bantams played three games last weekend. On Friday night, Crookston fell to Bagley 7-5 in an exciting back-and- forth game. Scoring for Crookston were Alex Longoria (2), Blaine Andringa (2) and Zac Tahran. Assists went to Alex Longoria (3), Blaine Andringa, Sam Stewart and Thor Harbott.

On Saturday, Crookston defeated Lake of the Woods 8-3. Heading into the third, Crookston was down 3-2 when the offense exploded for six unanswered goals. Alex Longoria led the team with six goals. Zach Johnson and Zac Tahran had a goal each. Assists when to Thor Harbott (2), Blaine Andringa (2), Alex Longoria, Sam Stewart and Zac Tahran.

Sunday, Crookston headed to Bemidji and lost a tough one 7-1. Scoring for Crookston was Nathan Kelly. Assisting on the goal was Alex Longoria.

Jaren Bailey was in net for all three games stopping 92 shots.



Player of the Week - Thor Harbott: Thor is a first-year bantam and one of the hardest workers on the team. Thor has shown improvement in all parts of his game week after week. This weekend, Thor's ability to breakout the puck effectively got him three assists on the scoresheet.