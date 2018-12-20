The Thunder Hawks boys swim and dive team traveled to Morris last Thursday for a dual meet against Morris Area.

The Thunder Hawks boys swim and dive team traveled to Morris last Thursday for a dual meet against Morris Area. Monte came away with an easy 107-34 victory over the Tigers. En route to the victory, the Hawks won all but three events.

Individually for the Thunder Hawks, Garrett Arends placed first in the 200 free; Matt Fragodt placed first in the 100 IM; Wyatt Picht won diving competition; Seth Olson finished first in the 100 butterfly, and Noah Dunn won the 500 free. Matt Fragodt also finished first in an all-exhibition 100 backstroke.

Montevideo’s relay teams swept all of their events.

Next up for Monte is a meet at Dassel-Cokato this evening (Thursday). After that, the Hawks are off until Jan. 3 when they travel to take on Melrose/Sauk Centre.

