The Crookston Pirate Treasurettes participated in the Frazee Holiday Invite on Friday, December 14. Out of nine schools, the varsity team placed sixth in Jazz and eighth in Kick. The JV placed sixth in Jazz. The Treasurettes will next compete in Hawley on Thursday, January 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

