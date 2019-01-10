Robyn Davis, 70, passed away peacefully, from cancer, Jan. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Robyn Davis, 70, passed away peacefully, from cancer, Jan. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 7, at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling. Memorials to the Animal Humane Society of MN are preferred.

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, of Shoreview, was in charge of the arrangements. (www.holcombhenryboom.com)

