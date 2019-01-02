The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers.

A thank you reminder

At the Christmas season we have so much and so many to be thankful for. There are so many people who go out of their way to help others. Some areas that are long-term are the Santa Anonymous, various fundraisers such as Salvation Army, Red Cross, Toys-for-Tots to mention a few. The Shop-With-A-Cop program really brings a lump to my throat.

With all the opportunities to be helpful to others, we sure can find something to contribute to. There are so many persons that are in need if you have time and a bit of change to share. Santa Anonymous said they were shopping for 240+ in Chippewa County alone.

If this doesn’t work there’s always the food shelf, St. Martin’s fund or going out bell-ringing for Salvation Army. We can all do something to pay-it-forward for those more in need.

I watched the kids with the cops. I could not believe the joy this was creating. Each officer had one or more placing items into the carts. When done at about 11:00 the kids went one by one through the check-out process to purchase gifts for a whole family. This kind of association has many positive benefits and hopefully goes on for years. The officers were very directive, but upbeat then they talked of going out to have a time to ring for Salvation Army in the upcoming days before Christmas.

—Dave Swenson

Montevideo