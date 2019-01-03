Iris Bechtle, 98, of Montevideo died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Luther Haven.

Iris Bechtle, 98, of Montevideo died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Luther Haven. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.