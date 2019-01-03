Helen Jacobs, 91, of Montevideo, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Luther Haven.

Helen Jacobs, 91, of Montevideo, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Luther Haven. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo. Fr. Paul Timmerman will be the celebrant and burial will be at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church for one hour before the funeral on Thursday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

