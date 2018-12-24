Iris Rosina Elden, 94, died Dec. 20, 2018

Iris Rosina Elden, 94, died Dec. 20, 2018 at Ecumen Sand Prairie, an assisted living facility in St Peter. A funeral service will be held Wednesday Dec. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewisville with Rev. John Bennett officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Antrim Public Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Zion Lutheran Church, Lewisville.

Iris Rosina Elden was born in London, England on November 13, 1924 to Horace Walter and Rosina Alice May Elden. She was baptized in a church of the Church of England. Through the encouragement of two friends Iris attended Streatham Methodist Church playing the piano for Sunday School. Iris was evacuated to the southern English town of Chichester three days before England declared war on Germany, September 3, 1939. She was confirmed at Chichester Cathedral. Iris lived with a Chichester family until age 17 and then went back to London to be with her parents. She attended Norwood Technical College to study for Civil Service exams and the London College of Art. She also studied piano with an instructor from the Royal College of Music. While working at the War Damage Commission in London, she met Dale Davis. Dale and Iris were married Feb. 16, 1946 in Streatham, London, England. She came to the United States on a ship with other war brides and then by train to Mankato, where Dale met her to bring her to the Lewisville farm. Iris was very active in the community: ARC, Lewisville American Legion Auxiliary, Lewisville Kitchen Band, Truman HS Choir accompanist, American Federation of Music Clubs, many piano students, and Ladies Aid, and as Zion Lutheran Church organist for 65 years.

Survivors include her children: Lynette (Richard) Vagts, Cheryl (Harland) Nelson; 8 grand children and 7 great grand children and nieces and nephews. Iris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale, and daughter Denise.